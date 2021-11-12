Police seek suspect in multiple armed robberies in Meridian Township

MERIDIAN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - Police are asking for help identifying a person believed to be responsible for several armed robberies in Meridian Township.

According to authorities, the man has shown a handgun and has stolen money and merchandise from businesses near the intersection of Lake Lansing and Hagadorn roads.

Police describe the suspect as being about six feet tall. He has been seen wearing a sweatshirt, mask and a carries a bag.

The suspect can be seen in the photo above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Meridian Township Police Department at 517-853-4800.

