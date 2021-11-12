Advertisement

NBA Hoping For More Covid Player Help

By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UNDATED (AP) - The NBA is raising the level of urgency regarding getting booster shots against the coronavirus. The league told players and coaches in a memo today that booster shots should be received “as soon as possible.” A copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press. Positivity rates are rising in many areas of the country. The league and the players’ union felt the additional urgency is now warranted in large part because of what the recent data shows.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday,...
Michigan AG Dana Nessel apologizes for ‘scandalous events’ at MSU/UM rivalry game
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Source: Pixabay
Michigan’s newest database could have cash waiting for you; here’s how to claim it
Man arrested after chasing victim with knife, Eaton County Sheriff says
Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo

Latest News

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) plays during the second half of an NCAA college...
Cincinnati in Action Friday Night
Heisman trophy winner Kyler Murray takes home Earl Campbell award
Cardinals Hope Murray is Back Sunday
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against...
Chubb Will Miss Browns’ Game on Sunday
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Cross Country Teams Compete at Regional Meets