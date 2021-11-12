NBA Hoping For More Covid Player Help

UNDATED (AP) - The NBA is raising the level of urgency regarding getting booster shots against the coronavirus. The league told players and coaches in a memo today that booster shots should be received “as soon as possible.” A copy of the memo was obtained by The Associated Press. Positivity rates are rising in many areas of the country. The league and the players’ union felt the additional urgency is now warranted in large part because of what the recent data shows.

