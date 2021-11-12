In My View: We may have several Mid-Michigan high school football teams in state finals

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When the state high school football finals hit Ford Field Thanksgiving weekend, we may have mid-Michigan teams in as many as four of the games.

Eight from our area play for Regional titles this weekend and I’d say six are favorites. Mason and Parma Western are slight underdogs, but don’t count ‘em out either.

It’s been a good year at the top in our area for high school football with teams now zeroing in on the final games in Detroit.

All the highlights can be seen tonight on Friday Night Frenzy.

