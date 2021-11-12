Advertisement

In My View: We may have several Mid-Michigan high school football teams in state finals

By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When the state high school football finals hit Ford Field Thanksgiving weekend, we may have mid-Michigan teams in as many as four of the games.

Eight from our area play for Regional titles this weekend and I’d say six are favorites. Mason and Parma Western are slight underdogs, but don’t count ‘em out either.

It’s been a good year at the top in our area for high school football with teams now zeroing in on the final games in Detroit.

All the highlights can be seen tonight on Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday,...
Michigan AG Dana Nessel apologizes for ‘scandalous events’ at MSU/UM rivalry game
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Source: Pixabay
Michigan’s newest database could have cash waiting for you; here’s how to claim it
COVID is spreading across Michigan faster than it was a year ago.
COVID surges in Mid-Michigan just before holiday season
Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo

Latest News

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Chance of four football championship games featuring area high school teams
In My View: Chance of four football championship games featuring area high school teams
In My View: Chance of four football championship games featuring area high school teams
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Too early to evaluate MSU basketball
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: No surprises in MSU basketball game against Kansas