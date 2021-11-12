In My View: Chance of four football championship games featuring area high school teams

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - When the state football finals hit Ford Field Thanksgiving weekend, it’s my view we may have mid-Michigan teams in as many as four of the games.

We’ve got give from greater Lansing and three from the Jackson area playing for regional championships this weekend. I’d say six are favorites and Mason and Parma Western are slight underdogs but don’t count them out either.

It’s been a good year at the top in our area for high school football with teams now zeroing in on the final games in Detroit. All the highlights tonight on Friday Night Frenzy.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.