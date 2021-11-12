MSU President: Cameras were not working when teen went missing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University President Samuel Stanley has confirmed that surveillance cameras on campus, particularly at Yakeley Hall, were not working the night Brendan Santo went missing from campus.

A letter to the MSU community obtained by News 10 confirmed that the campus has thousands of cameras.

“While we do not disclose the precise number or their locations for security reasons, I have learned our camera at the entrance of Yakeley Hall was not operational the night Brendan was last seen,” President Stanley said in the letter. “We are fixing that. I have directed MSU Police and Public Safety to order and install more than 300 new cameras throughout our campus. Those cameras should be here in about a week and crews will begin installing them immediately.”

In the letter, President Stanley thanked MSU Police and Public Safety and the extensive network of law enforcement partners from local, state, and federal agencies, saying they have no reason to believe that foul play contributed to Santo’s disappearance.

Santo, an 18-year-old Grand Valley State University student, went missing on Friday, Oct. 29, and was last seen leaving Yakeley Hall just before midnight.

Authorities and Santo’s family have asked for anyone on campus the night of his disappearance to look through any photos or videos they may have taken to see if Brendan is in the background.

Friday morning, MSU Public Safety and the Santo Family announced a reward for information leading to finding Brendan had increased from $5,000 to $11,000.

