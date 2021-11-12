MSU Cross Country Teams Compete at Regional Meets

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With 13 Spartans posting personal record times, the Michigan State men’s and women’s cross country teams both earned fourth place finishes Friday in the NCAA Great Lakes Regional meet. It was run at Angel Mounts golf course in Evansville, Indiana. Seniors Jenna Magness and Lynsie Gram finished back to back in the top five on the women’s side and Morgan Beadlescomb finished third in the men’s race. MSU’s teams will now await Saturday’s NCAA selection show at 5pm for team and individual berths at the national championships to be run in Tallahassee, Florida.

