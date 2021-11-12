Advertisement

MSU Cross Country Teams Compete at Regional Meets

Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)(WLUC)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With 13 Spartans posting personal record times, the Michigan State men’s and women’s cross country teams both earned fourth place finishes Friday in the NCAA Great Lakes Regional meet. It was run at Angel Mounts golf course in Evansville, Indiana. Seniors Jenna Magness and Lynsie Gram finished back to back in the top five on the women’s side and Morgan Beadlescomb finished third in the men’s race. MSU’s teams will now await Saturday’s NCAA selection show at 5pm for team and individual berths at the national championships to be run in Tallahassee, Florida.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday,...
Michigan AG Dana Nessel apologizes for ‘scandalous events’ at MSU/UM rivalry game
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Source: Pixabay
Michigan’s newest database could have cash waiting for you; here’s how to claim it
Man arrested after chasing victim with knife, Eaton County Sheriff says
Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo

Latest News

NBA Hoping For More Covid Player Help
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) plays during the second half of an NCAA college...
Cincinnati in Action Friday Night
Heisman trophy winner Kyler Murray takes home Earl Campbell award
Cardinals Hope Murray is Back Sunday
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against...
Chubb Will Miss Browns’ Game on Sunday