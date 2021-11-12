Local man creates new space for upcoming content creators

HOLT, Mich. (WILX) - There is no limit on creativity and that is certainly the case with a new space in Holt.

It’s called Content Creation Studios.

Owner and creator himself, Slade Williamson created this space to give photographers, videographers and inspiring content creators to make their mark.

“It’s a membership style studio so members just have a monthly flat fee and they have full access which now gives the little guys a chance to compete with the big guys,” said Slade.

From green screens to lights and multiple backdrops, the studio has a little bit of everything that is useful for all sorts of artists.

“This space is for creators, whether that’s photographers, videographers or just content creators. We’ve had a couple people to do nothing but tiktoks come in here and use the space. We have a CYC wall with LED RGBW ceiling mounted lighting which is good for like Motion Pictures, music videos or commercials, or even photography.”

The studio also has a private shooting space that is reservable amongst the other members with a 3 colored back drop system, an acoustic wall to help with sound quality and even a dressing room.

Slade even included lockable storage and an editing bay to make it easier to get those creative juices flowing.

“I’ve always found that to keep your creative gears turning and juices flowing being in the space to do that is always a benefit.”

Slade hopes this studio will help put Mid-Michigan on the map and to inspire other creators at any ages to start....creating.

“Content creation is a real thing. It’s a real career so when parents here their kids say, ‘I want to be a tik toker when I get older’ don’t laugh at them,” said Slade. “Inspire them, when they ask for a camera think of that as their first tool to start their own business their first tool to start their own path.”

To learn more about Content Creation Studios: https://contentcreationstudios.com/?fbclid=IwAR1hqOGvRIaC0R79u__gNloM2TdGmp109RYOP56cbRACAnZ4v47CLFDYSqs

