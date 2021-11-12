Lewandowski’s Late Goal Lifts Spartans, 2-0

EAST LANSING, Mich. (Michigan State Athletics) - Senior Mitchell Lewandowski returned to the lineup after a five-game absence and scored the game-winning goal with just over six minutes remaining to help Michigan State to a 2-0 victory over visiting Ferris State on Thursday night at Munn Ice Arena.

The Spartans (5-5-1) and their guests battled through nearly 55 minutes of scoreless action before Lewandowski finally got the home team on the board. The goal started with a lead pass from Christian Krygier to freshman Jesse Tucker, who came up the right wall with the puck and entered the offensive zone. He dished across the high slot to Lewandowski, who held the puck a beat, took a stride to the top of the circle, and beat Ferris goaltender Logan Stein glove-side for his fourth goal of the season.

At the other end, Drew DeRidder picked up his first shutout of the season, making 26 saves. Stein made 20 stops for Ferris State, (4-7-0).

Aiden Gallacher scored into an empty net with 76 seconds remaining to ice the victory.

MSU and Ferris State close out the series on Saturday, when the teams take the ice in Big Rapids. Game time is 7 pm.

