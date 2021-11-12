‘It’s really scary’ -- MSU students don’t feel safe following surveillance camera problems

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State University is buying new surveillance cameras after admitting an important one was not working the night Brendan Santo disappeared.

That camera was at Yakeley Hall, where Santo was last seen.

It’s not clear how long the camera wasn’t working, but students told News 10 they are now doing what it takes to protect themselves.

“It’s really scary to not know who’s in our building,” said Paige Albright, who lives at Yakeley.

Albright said she had a feeling cameras in the building weren’t working on her second day on campus.

“It’s just a big safety concern,” she said. “Not being able to look at the time stamps, not being able to know where I’m at.”

Albright said she makes sure she’s never walking around campus alone, even to the dining hall next door.

“I’ll call somebody because I just don’t feel walking by myself, especially after all that has happened here,” said Albright.

“It’s been pretty scary. My friends, we’ve stopped walking home at night. Now we take the bus or we never walk alone,” said Grace Cyporyn, who lives in Landon Hall, which is next to Yakeley.

She said she expected the cameras to work.

“It would make sense for this to be a monitored area and for students to feel safe and know that if something were to happen there would be security footage,” said Cyporyn.

MSU said it has thousands of cameras on campus.

A university spokeswoman wouldn’t tell News 10 how many of those aren’t working.

“That part of it is on the university,” Cyporyn said. “We should have a safe campus, we should feel safe.”

In a letter to the community, University President Samuel Stanley said the university is purchasing 300 new cameras.

Lydia Miller said cameras should be a priority on the university’s safety plan.

“Especially with everything that happened, it shows how important that safety aspect is,” said Miller.

The new cameras are expected to arrive mid-November and be installed right away.

President Stanley’s letter also said there will be a new campus safety app rolled out soon.

MSU Police is hosting a virtual town hall 6 p.m. Wednesday to talk about what the university is doing to help keep students safe. It can be viewed here.

Anyone who has seen Brendan Santo or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact the Michigan State University Police Department at by phone at 844-99-MSUPD (67873) or by email at tips@police.msu.edu.

