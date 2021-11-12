Gov. Whitmer proclaims November as Homeless Awareness Month

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has issued a proclamation declaring November 2021 as Homeless Awareness Month in Michigan.

“Every Michiganders deserves a safe, affordable place to call home,” said Gov. Whitmer. “Housing is about so much more than a roof over your head. It’s also about the dignity, stability, and opportunity that a home provides. In Michigan, we made great progress in reducing homelessness by 19% last year, but there is still work to be done, and I have a plan to make critical investments in affordable housing to increase access and opportunity.”

In July, Gov. Whitmer announced a proposal aimed at investing in affordable housing that addresses the health, safety, and well-being of Michigan residents and communities grappling with unique and varied housing needs. The proposal would help 6,000 Michiganders, create 2,000 rental housing units, and use an added $380 million in private funding while creating 1,600 good-paying jobs.

“With the coordination of federal, state, and local resources and the unwavering support of our partners, we made great strides in reducing homelessness during an unprecedented time in Michigan’s history,” said Kelly Rose, chief housing solutions officer of the Michigan State Housing Development Authority and chair of the Michigan Interagency Council on Homelessness. “Taking what we learned during these most challenging of circumstances will guide us as we chart a course for bringing a functional end to homelessness--making it rare, brief, and non-recurring.”

In her MI New Economy plan, Gov. Whitmer set a goal of having 75,000 new or rehabilitated housing units within the next five years. This transformational investment would put Michiganders first by expanding access to safe and affordable housing, helping close equity gaps, and supporting the development of communities.

Click here to read the full proclamation and here to review the 2020 Michigan Campaign to End Homelessness annual report.

