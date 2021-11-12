Fall bulk leaf collection extended for parts of East Lansing

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Leaves dropped late this year, so the East Lansing Department of Public Works (DPW) has extended fall bulk leaf collection for the city’s west side. Now a fourth week of collection is scheduled for Nov. 22.

The area covered by the extension includes the west city limits at Coolidge and West roads to Abbot road. Leaves will need to be raked and on the curb by 7 a.m. on Nov. 22 to be collected.

The east side is not being left out of the equation, but the DPW will be reviewing the weather forecast over the next week before deciding the exact schedule for an extension for bulk leaf pickup there. As of now the final week of collection is the week of Nov. 15, but additional dates may be added. The east side includes the east city limits at Park Lake Road to Abbot Road.

Despite the extension, residents are being encouraged to rake leaves and get them to the curb for pickup as soon as possible, since the extensions are weather-dependent.

For more information about the City of East Lansing’s yard waste collection programs, visit THEIR WEBSITE.

