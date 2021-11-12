Advertisement

Cincinnati in Action Friday Night

Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) plays during the second half of an NCAA college...
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) plays during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Tulsa Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:06 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
-TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - No. 2 Cincinnati looks to remain unbeaten and in the conversation for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff when the Bearcats visit heavy underdog South Florida tonight. Cincinnati also started 9-0 last season and hopes to begin a season with at least 10 consecutive wins for only the second time in school history. The Bearcats also did it in 2009, when they started 12-0. South Florida hasn’t upset a team ranked in the Top 20 since the Bulls won at Notre Dame 10 years ago. Cincinnati, one of four unbeaten FBS teams, is No. 5 in the latest CFP rankings.

