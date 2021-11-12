Cincinnati in Action Friday Night

-TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - No. 2 Cincinnati looks to remain unbeaten and in the conversation for a possible berth in the College Football Playoff when the Bearcats visit heavy underdog South Florida tonight. Cincinnati also started 9-0 last season and hopes to begin a season with at least 10 consecutive wins for only the second time in school history. The Bearcats also did it in 2009, when they started 12-0. South Florida hasn’t upset a team ranked in the Top 20 since the Bulls won at Notre Dame 10 years ago. Cincinnati, one of four unbeaten FBS teams, is No. 5 in the latest CFP rankings.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.