Advertisement

Chubb Will Miss Browns’ Game on Sunday

Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against...
Cleveland Browns' Nick Chubb (24) runs during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Associated Press)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:01 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) - Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb will miss Sunday’s game at New England after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier this week. Coach Kevin Stefanski ruled out Chubb following today’s practice. Chubb was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday along with punt returner/running back Demetric Felton as the Browns dealt with a minor virus outbreak this week with five positive tests. Felton will also miss Sunday. Chubb is third in the NFL with 721 yards rushing this season despite missing two games with a calf injury. The two-time Pro Bowler ran for 137 yards and two touchdowns, including a 70-yard run, at Cincinnati last week.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday,...
Michigan AG Dana Nessel apologizes for ‘scandalous events’ at MSU/UM rivalry game
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Source: Pixabay
Michigan’s newest database could have cash waiting for you; here’s how to claim it
Man arrested after chasing victim with knife, Eaton County Sheriff says
Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo

Latest News

NBA Hoping For More Covid Player Help
Cincinnati Bearcats cornerback Coby Bryant (7) plays during the second half of an NCAA college...
Cincinnati in Action Friday Night
Heisman trophy winner Kyler Murray takes home Earl Campbell award
Cardinals Hope Murray is Back Sunday
Michigan State University Spartans logo. (MSU Image)
MSU Cross Country Teams Compete at Regional Meets