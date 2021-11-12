Advertisement

Cardinals Hope Murray is Back Sunday

Cardinals Hope Murray is Back Sunday
Heisman trophy winner Kyler Murray takes home Earl Campbell award
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 5:04 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) - Quarterback Kyler Murray was back at practice today, potentially giving the Arizona Cardinals a boost heading into Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers. Murray missed a game for the first time in his three-year career last weekend against the San Francisco 49ers because of an ankle injury. Backup Colt McCoy played well in Murray’s absence, completing 22 of 26 passes for 249 yards and a touchdown in Arizona’s 31-17 victory. The 24-year-old Murray is one of the league’s top MVP candidates through the first half of the season. He’s completed nearly 73% of his passes for 2,276 yards, 17 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

