Boys and Girls Club of Lansing gets big boost for one of its programs

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Boys and Girls Club of Lansing is getting a big boost for one of its learning programs.

The AT&T Foundation is donating $20,000 toward the PowerHour program. It provides kids with homework help, tutoring, and technology-engaged activities, along with a snack when they arrive at the club in the afternoon. It also includes activities geared toward helping them reach the academic benchmarks for their grade level.

The program is staffed by youth development professionals who are trained to implement an age-appropriate curriculum.

That curriculum includes:

Early Elementary School Level K-2 Math Level K-2 Reading

Upper Elementary School Level 3-5 Math Level 3-5 Reading

Middle School and High School

About 100 children, between first and twelfth grade, will be able to enroll at the Boys and Girls Club thanks to the donation.

