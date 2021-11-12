Advertisement

100,000 lbs. of chicken patties recalled for potential contamination

Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.
Trader Joe's is recalling the Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.(USDA via CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2021 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Trader Joe’s is recalling about 100,000 pounds of raw ground chicken patties.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that the chicken might be contaminated with materials, including pieces of bone.

The items affected are two dozen frozen chicken products: Chile Lime Chicken Burgers and Spinach Feta Chicken Sliders.

Both products were sold at Trader Joe’s nationwide and produced between Aug. 16 and Sept. 29.

The USDA says the recall comes after a number of consumers complained about finding bones in the patties.

There are no reports, however, of anyone being hurt or becoming sick.

Customers are encouraged to throw the products away or return them to the store.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday,...
Michigan AG Dana Nessel apologizes for ‘scandalous events’ at MSU/UM rivalry game
Left: Kevin Bengyel. Right: Caitlin Dunigan.
Officers: Toddler removed from trash-filled home was ‘ecstatic’ to be fed
Source: Pixabay
Michigan’s newest database could have cash waiting for you; here’s how to claim it
Man arrested after chasing victim with knife, Eaton County Sheriff says
COVID is spreading across Michigan faster than it was a year ago.
COVID surges in Mid-Michigan just before holiday season

Latest News

Christmas trees may be in shorter supply this year amid hot demand.
Christmas trees may be in short supply this holiday season
In this combination of photo, Jamie Spears, father of singer Britney Spears, leaves the Stanley...
Freedom from court could be imminent for Britney Spears
This undated photo made available by Blue Origin in October 2021 shows, from left, Chris...
Man who went to space with Shatner dies in plane crash
Kyle Rittenhouse waits for the jury to enter the room to continue testifying during his trial...
GRAPHIC: Jury to get to weigh some lesser charges in Rittenhouse case
Christmas trees may be in shorter supply this year amid hot demand.
This holiday season could see a Christmas tree crunch!