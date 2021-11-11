Advertisement

Will Browns Have Chubb This Sunday?

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) celebrates with wide receiver Anthony Schwartz...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) celebrates with wide receiver Anthony Schwartz (10) after his touchdown in the second half during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 7, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Emilee Chinn)(Emilee Chinn | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND (AP) - The Browns remain hopeful star running back Nick Chubb will be able to play this week despite testing positive for COVID-19. Chubb, who rushed for 137 yards and two touchdowns last week at Cincinnati, was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Tuesday along with rookie running back/punt returner Demetric Felton. Chubb must be symptom free and twice test negative 24 hours apart to be eligible to play Sunday against the New England Patriots. The Browns would also need to activate him by 4 p.m. Saturday for Chubb to be available.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday,...
Michigan AG Dana Nessel apologizes for ‘scandalous events’ at MSU/UM rivalry game
Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo
Source: Pixabay
Michigan’s newest database could have cash waiting for you; here’s how to claim it
Kelly Rossman-McKinney
Michigan AG Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney dies
School officials said they’re following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
MSU employees fired over vaccine mandate, file lawsuit

Latest News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game...
Beckham to Join Rams
Jim Mora
U Conn Hiring Jim Mora
Spartans defeat Youngstown State 42-14
Is MSU Renegotiating With Mel Tucker?
RAW VIDEO: Cam Newton in his own words
Newton Returning To Carolina