U Conn Hiring Jim Mora

-UNDATED (AP) - UConn has hired former UCLA coach Jim Mora to lead the Huskies. Mora has been out of coaching since 2017 after spending six seasons leading UCLA to a 46-30 record. He also coached four seasons in the NFL, three with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the Seattle Seahawks, going 31-33. UConn has been searching for a coach since September when Randy Edsall stepped down. The Huskies are 1-8 in their first season playing as an independent in football.

