Advertisement

U Conn Hiring Jim Mora

Jim Mora
Jim Mora
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

-UNDATED (AP) - UConn has hired former UCLA coach Jim Mora to lead the Huskies. Mora has been out of coaching since 2017 after spending six seasons leading UCLA to a 46-30 record. He also coached four seasons in the NFL, three with the Atlanta Falcons and one with the Seattle Seahawks, going 31-33. UConn has been searching for a coach since September when Randy Edsall stepped down. The Huskies are 1-8 in their first season playing as an independent in football.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday,...
Michigan AG Dana Nessel apologizes for ‘scandalous events’ at MSU/UM rivalry game
Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo
Source: Pixabay
Michigan’s newest database could have cash waiting for you; here’s how to claim it
Kelly Rossman-McKinney
Michigan AG Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney dies
School officials said they’re following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
MSU employees fired over vaccine mandate, file lawsuit

Latest News

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game...
Beckham to Join Rams
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) celebrates with wide receiver Anthony Schwartz...
Will Browns Have Chubb This Sunday?
Spartans defeat Youngstown State 42-14
Is MSU Renegotiating With Mel Tucker?
RAW VIDEO: Cam Newton in his own words
Newton Returning To Carolina