Toys for Tots is Here and We Need Your Help!

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX, along with Adado Sales and Mercantile Bank are partnering with the Marine Corp to collect toys to help Mid-Michigan families in need. By donating a new, unwrapped toy to any of the local drop off locations below, you will help bring the joy and magic of Christmas and send a message of hope to local less fortunate children. From now through December 3rd, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the following locations. Then stay with News 10 as we highlight the amazing stories behind Toys for Tots, the selfless volunteers and the effects this program has on our community.

WILX Studios : 500 American Road, Lansing: M - F 9am - 5pm

Mercantile Bank Locations East Lansing Location: 3737 Coolidge Road, East Lansing: M-TH 9am to 5pm, F 9am to 5:30pm, Sat 9am to 1pm St. Johns Location: 1065 Superior Drive, St Johns: M-TH 9am to 5pm, F 9am to 5:30pm, Sat 9am to 12pm

Adado Sales : 495 North Cedar, Mason: M - F 7:30am - 6:00pm, Sat 8am - 3pm

If you are unable to drop off a toy and would still like to donate to the Lansing Toys for Tots Campaign, you can click HERE.

