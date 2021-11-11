Advertisement

Toys for Tots is Here and We Need Your Help!

Toys for Tots
Toys for Tots(image)
By Jennifer Watkins
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - WILX, along with Adado Sales and Mercantile Bank are partnering with the Marine Corp to collect toys to help Mid-Michigan families in need. By donating a new, unwrapped toy to any of the local drop off locations below, you will help bring the joy and magic of Christmas and send a message of hope to local less fortunate children. From now through December 3rd, you can drop off new, unwrapped toys at the following locations. Then stay with News 10 as we highlight the amazing stories behind Toys for Tots, the selfless volunteers and the effects this program has on our community.

  • WILX Studios: 500 American Road, Lansing: M - F 9am - 5pm
  • Mercantile Bank Locations
    • East Lansing Location: 3737 Coolidge Road, East Lansing: M-TH 9am to 5pm, F 9am to 5:30pm, Sat 9am to 1pm
    • St. Johns Location: 1065 Superior Drive, St Johns: M-TH 9am to 5pm, F 9am to 5:30pm, Sat 9am to 12pm
  • Adado Sales: 495 North Cedar, Mason: M - F 7:30am - 6:00pm, Sat 8am - 3pm

If you are unable to drop off a toy and would still like to donate to the Lansing Toys for Tots Campaign, you can click HERE.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday,...
Michigan AG Dana Nessel apologizes for ‘scandalous events’ at MSU/UM rivalry game
Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo
Source: Pixabay
Michigan’s newest database could have cash waiting for you; here’s how to claim it
Kelly Rossman-McKinney
Michigan AG Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney dies
School officials said they’re following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
MSU employees fired over vaccine mandate, file lawsuit

Latest News

Lansing Community College
Lansing Community College performance aims to raise suicide, depression awareness through the arts
As of Nov. 10, Jackson County has had more than 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
COVID cases prompt closures for Columbia School District
WILX Weather Webcast 11/11/2021 PM
military museum
Sneak peak into the new Michigan Military Heritage Museum