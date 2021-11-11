Advertisement

Suspect who chased man with knife arrested

The victim was uninjured.
(KBTX)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just before noon on Tuesday, deputies with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched on a call of a man chasing another man with a knife.

The incident was occurring in a rural area of Kalamo Township. Eaton Central Dispatch stayed on the phone with the victim while deputies responded.

The suspect continued to go after the victim with the knife as the victim tried to elude him on foot. Deputy Barber quickly found the suspect hiding in a field and took him into custody without incident.

The victim was uninjured.

The sheriff’s department says the two subjects were familiar with each other, and this was not a random act. The suspect was lodged at the Eaton County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo
The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday,...
Michigan AG Dana Nessel apologizes for ‘scandalous events’ at MSU/UM rivalry game
Kelly Rossman-McKinney
Michigan AG Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney dies
Source: Pixabay
Michigan’s newest database could have cash waiting for you; here’s how to claim it
School officials said they’re following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
MSU employees fired over vaccine mandate, file lawsuit

Latest News

military museum
Sneak peak into the new Michigan Military Heritage Museum
Nessel joins 29 other AGs calling to reshape how military investigates, prosecutes sexual assault
FILE - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., speaks to a reporter on Capitol Hill in Washington,...
Death threats, tweets jolt GOP infrastructure supporters
Pain at the pump with no end in sight
Pain at the pump