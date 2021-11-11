Suspect who chased man with knife arrested

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Just before noon on Tuesday, deputies with the Eaton County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched on a call of a man chasing another man with a knife.

The incident was occurring in a rural area of Kalamo Township. Eaton Central Dispatch stayed on the phone with the victim while deputies responded.

The suspect continued to go after the victim with the knife as the victim tried to elude him on foot. Deputy Barber quickly found the suspect hiding in a field and took him into custody without incident.

The victim was uninjured.

The sheriff’s department says the two subjects were familiar with each other, and this was not a random act. The suspect was lodged at the Eaton County Jail.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.