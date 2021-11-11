Advertisement

Sneak peak into the new Michigan Military Heritage Museum

military museum
military museum(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - After years in the making- The Michigan Military Heritage Museum will be open Saturday, November 13.

Not only is this a new larger facility for the museum, it sits on the former Civil War site of Camp Blair. Once home to over 2500 soldiers, the new museum sits on the former site of the camp commissary and our goal is to get Jackson on the map of Civil War tourism by restoring this building and bringing attention to this all but lost Civil War site.

The volunteers of Michigan’s Military Heritage Museum have been renovating the new site all Summer.

The Michigan Military History Museum was founded in 2016 to bring to life the rich history of Michigan’s contributions in war and peace. Although they do focus heavily on the involvement of Michigan in the U.S Military; they do have artifacts from all over the world, and from many different time periods.

The grand opening for the museum will be Saturday, November 13 at 11 am.

The museum will then be open on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11-5pm.

For more information: https://mimhm.org/?fbclid=IwAR3aE7T3QKCB2DNavzdcH_Y8veOctRCEwIjO9hyA6xvqEzX3eH3UAQ4OHZg

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo
The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday,...
Michigan AG Dana Nessel apologizes for ‘scandalous events’ at MSU/UM rivalry game
Kelly Rossman-McKinney
Michigan AG Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney dies
Source: Pixabay
Michigan’s newest database could have cash waiting for you; here’s how to claim it
School officials said they’re following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
MSU employees fired over vaccine mandate, file lawsuit

Latest News

All Together Now!
Riverwalk Theatre presents ‘All Together Now’ to raise money for organization
National Sundae Day
Celebrating National Sundae Day at Babe’s Corner Lansing
fgfggfgf
Work It Out Wednesday
sd
BABE'S CORNER LIVE PART 3