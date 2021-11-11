Sneak peak into the new Michigan Military Heritage Museum

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - After years in the making- The Michigan Military Heritage Museum will be open Saturday, November 13.

Not only is this a new larger facility for the museum, it sits on the former Civil War site of Camp Blair. Once home to over 2500 soldiers, the new museum sits on the former site of the camp commissary and our goal is to get Jackson on the map of Civil War tourism by restoring this building and bringing attention to this all but lost Civil War site.

The volunteers of Michigan’s Military Heritage Museum have been renovating the new site all Summer.

The Michigan Military History Museum was founded in 2016 to bring to life the rich history of Michigan’s contributions in war and peace. Although they do focus heavily on the involvement of Michigan in the U.S Military; they do have artifacts from all over the world, and from many different time periods.

The grand opening for the museum will be Saturday, November 13 at 11 am.

The museum will then be open on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays from 11-5pm.

For more information: https://mimhm.org/?fbclid=IwAR3aE7T3QKCB2DNavzdcH_Y8veOctRCEwIjO9hyA6xvqEzX3eH3UAQ4OHZg

