Ruff Cuts Pet Grooming is hosting a special event in December

By Stephanie McCoy
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Ruff Cuts Pet Grooming in Mason will be holding a special event on Sunday, December 5th to help Karen Kraft, a local resident that has battling cancer four times. Karen’s daughter, Kinzie, is part of the Ruff Cuts family and has been working at the pet grooming facility for several years.

Proceeds from the special ‘groom-athon’ at Ruff Cuts will go to help cover some of Kathy’s bills. If you would like to help, please call Ruff Cuts Pet Grooming now to set up your appointment for the special grooming event. They can be reached at (517) 676-6111.

