Pain at the pump: Mid-Michigan gas prices could break 2021 record

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -Mid-Michigan could see some strong winds Thursday that could cause power outages across the area.

It’s not a good time for those filling up their generators as gas prices continue to skyrocket.

The average price of gasoline in Lansing is $3.46 a gallon and people are feeling the pain at the pump as they fill up their cars and generators.

“It’s ridiculous,” said Tonya Poe.

“I think they’re high,” said Rachel Johnson. “Ridiculously high.”

Poe said it normally costs about $40 to fill her tank, but now it costs more than $60. She said she’s being strategic about which gas station she goes to.

“I actually got gas at Sam’s Club because it was only $3.12, which is still ridiculous,” Poe said. “But I’m on my way to pick up the kids, so I didn’t have time to go out there for now.”

According to petroleum analysist Patrick De Haan, China and Europe are experiencing an energy crisis with coal and natural gas. As a result, they’re buying up large amounts to replace those energy sources, forcing prices to skyrocket. He said Michigan hasn’t seen the worst of it.

“Crude oil demand continues to go up as we continue to see COVID recovery, but supply has lagged behind,” De Haan said. “It’s only about a nickel above the national average. So all-in-all, not too bad. Especially when you consider areas like California that have an average of about $4.43 a gallon.

“So right now, we’re seeing some of the highest gas prices heading into Thanksgiving that we’ve seen since about 2012,” said Adrienne Woodland, with AAA.

Both De Haan and Woodland said one of the hardest parts about assessing gas prices is predicting what comes next.

“It’s kind of back and forth. The price of oil has gone up. It went up on Monday and Tuesday,” De Haan said. “Today, it plummeted about $2.50 a barrel – or 3.5% -- so that may spell a little bit of temporary relief, but there’s just been a lot of developments that have kept oil prices on the move.”

