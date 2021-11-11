Advertisement

In My View: Too early to evaluate MSU basketball

The Spartans have used the four months to get to the NCAA tournament in years past.
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 11, 2021
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State men’s basketball has never made its season in early November.

The Spartans have used the four months to get to the NCAA tournament in years past and peak there, we all know that.

So, I was not surprised by the game against Kansas the other night. Kansas has more veteran players. Michigan State had lost Henry, Langford, and others and had a number of newcomers come on board.

That being said, improvement will have to come quickly. But they won’t be playing Kansas every game moving forward.

Tom Izzo knows his team is a work in progress and the Big Ten will be a challenge this winter. But from what I saw, there were enough bright spots to give optimism for this season that, by March, the Spartans will look a lot better than they did in their home opener.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

