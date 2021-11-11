In My View: No surprises in MSU basketball game against Kansas

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Too early to evaluate Michigan State men’s basketball after one game.

There were no surprises for me against Kansas. MSU lost some good players and the new players will have to learn fast, but it’s four months to the NCAA tournament and, by then, MSU will know what it has. My suspicion is it will be a good team ready to play in a 24th straight NCAA tournament, despite perhaps not being any kind of a favorite.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.