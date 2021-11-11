Advertisement

In My View: No surprises in MSU basketball game against Kansas

Jayhawks defeated Spartans 87-74
In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt(WILX 2021)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Too early to evaluate Michigan State men’s basketball after one game.

There were no surprises for me against Kansas. MSU lost some good players and the new players will have to learn fast, but it’s four months to the NCAA tournament and, by then, MSU will know what it has. My suspicion is it will be a good team ready to play in a 24th straight NCAA tournament, despite perhaps not being any kind of a favorite.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo
Kelly Rossman-McKinney
Michigan AG Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney dies
School officials said they’re following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
MSU employees fired over vaccine mandate, file lawsuit
Source: Pixabay
Michigan’s newest database could have cash waiting for you; here’s how to claim it
Police identify remains found in Barry Co.
Police identify remains found in Barry Co.

Latest News

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Too early to evaluate MSU basketball
In My View: Too early to evaluate MSU basketball
In My View: Too early to evaluate MSU basketball
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: MSU basketball games compete for views
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: College sports scheduling is (still) crazy