Michigan AG Dana Nessel apologizes for ‘scandalous events’ at MSU/UM rivalry game

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel posted a playful apology Wednesday for maybe enjoying herself a bit too much at the rivalry game Oct. 30.

In a Facebook post, Nessel said she attended a tailgating event on an empty stomach and had two Bloody Mary cocktails that impacted her more than anticipated.

Nessel said she started to feel ill and friends recommended she leave.

“Like all smart people attending festivities where drinking occurs, I had a designated driver,” Nessel wrote. “I went home, fell asleep on the couch, and my wife threw some blankets on me and provided me with some water and Tylenol.”

The AG attached a photo of herself at the game reclined with a Wolverines’ cap over her eyes.

“Just so one doesn’t have to imagine what this scene might have looked like, I’ve attached this handy photo,” Nessel wrote.

The Facebook post called attention to the recent loss of her friend and former communications director, Kelly Rossman-McKinney, who died Tuesday after a long battle with cancer.

“I am human. Sometimes I screw up. This was definitely one of those times. My apologies to the entire state of Michigan for this mishap,” Nessel concluded. “From now on, I pledge never to drink on an empty stomach and definitely never to have another Bloody Mary, because it’s going to take a while to get that taste out of my mouth.”

The full Facebook post can be read here.

