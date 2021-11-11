Learning more about children’s eye health and myopia

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -We recently got the chance to talk to Dr. Paul Lang, owner of Lang Eye Care in East Lansing, about children’s eye health. Dr. Lang told us more about myopia, which is more commonly known as nearsightedness. Health care providers are seeing an alarming increase in the number of children that are suffering from the condition.

Find out more about what is causing the increase in cases of myopia and what you can do to prevent it from happening. Also, be sure to schedule a regular eye exam for your child with Dr. Lang, to make sure their eyes are healthy.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.