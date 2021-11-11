Advertisement

Lansing Community College performance aims to raise suicide, depression awareness through the arts

Performance will stream on LCC website, Facebook page
Lansing Community College
Lansing Community College(christiana ford | WILX)
By Holly Harper
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:48 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - More than 150 students at Lansing Community College worked together on a unique art performance to raise awareness for suicide and depression.

LCC academic and arts professors at LCC came up with the idea for “Please Stay: A Call for Suicide and Depression Awareness” last spring.

School officials said due to the struggles of the COVID pandemic and life, “Please Stay” was the perfect fit for their talents.

Based on a virtual performance of Jake Runestad’s song of the same name, the LCC performance will combine poetry, music, drama, dialogue and dance to explore the pain of mental health struggles.

Some of the performance is based on real-life experiences of students at the college.

LCC academic coordinator and performing arts producer Melissa Kaplan said she hopes the performance will touch anyone who watches it.

The goal is for viewers to know that they are not alone.

“Arts can communicate in a way that’s more effective -- the arts are really powerful, music, poetry and dance -- to help people understand the pain and the struggle people with mental illness are going through,” Kaplan said.

The online event premieres Thursday at 7 p.m. To watch “Please Stay,” or for more information on the performance, visit Lansing Community College’s official website here.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline offers anonymous assistance and support without judgement. It can be reached 24/7 at 800-273-8255

