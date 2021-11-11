Advertisement

COVID cases prompt closures for Columbia School District

As of Nov. 10, Michigan has had more than 200,000 confirmed COVID cases for ages 0-19
As of Nov. 10, Jackson County has had more than 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
As of Nov. 10, Jackson County has had more than 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.(WILX)
By Dane Kelly
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 3:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - The Columbia School District announced Thursday afternoon that the district will not have classes Friday, Nov. 12, and Monday, Nov. 15.

According to school officials, the closures are due to the the number of students in the district who have been quarantined or have tested positive for COVID.

As of Nov. 10, Jackson County has had more than 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Related: Jackson Public Schools reinstitutes indoor mask mandate ‘until further notice’

More information can be found on the Columbia School District’s official website here. Anyone with questions is asked to contact the district via email at ReturnToLearn@myeagles.org.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

The Michigan State Spartans defeated the Michigan Wolverines by a score of 37-33 Saturday,...
Michigan AG Dana Nessel apologizes for ‘scandalous events’ at MSU/UM rivalry game
Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo
Source: Pixabay
Michigan’s newest database could have cash waiting for you; here’s how to claim it
Kelly Rossman-McKinney
Michigan AG Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney dies
School officials said they’re following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
MSU employees fired over vaccine mandate, file lawsuit

Latest News

Lansing Community College
Lansing Community College performance aims to raise suicide, depression awareness through the arts
WILX Weather Webcast 11/11/2021 PM
military museum
Sneak peak into the new Michigan Military Heritage Museum
Nessel joins 29 other AGs calling to reshape how military investigates, prosecutes sexual assault