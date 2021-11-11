COVID cases prompt closures for Columbia School District

BROOKLYN, Mich. (WILX) - The Columbia School District announced Thursday afternoon that the district will not have classes Friday, Nov. 12, and Monday, Nov. 15.

According to school officials, the closures are due to the the number of students in the district who have been quarantined or have tested positive for COVID.

As of Nov. 10, Jackson County has had more than 20,000 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Related: Jackson Public Schools reinstitutes indoor mask mandate ‘until further notice’

More information can be found on the Columbia School District’s official website here. Anyone with questions is asked to contact the district via email at ReturnToLearn@myeagles.org.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.