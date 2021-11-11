Advertisement

Beckham to Join Rams

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game...
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks off the field after an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. Beckham Jr. was excused from practice all week before his eventual release from the Cleveland Browns on Friday, November 5, 2021. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 11, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) - Receiver Odell Beckham Jr. agreed to a one-year deal with the Rams. He chose Los Angeles and its burgeoning super team over several potential free-agent destinations. The Browns released Beckham on Monday midway through his third season in Cleveland. He cleared waivers Monday with no team willing to pick up the $7.25 million he was owed under his last contract, freeing the five-time 1,000-yard wideout to sign with any team. After considering his options, Beckham elected to join NFL yards passing leader Matthew Stafford in one of the league’s most productive passing offenses. He will play alongside NFL receiving leader Cooper Kupp and starters Robert Woods and Van Jefferson.

