Whitmer leads other governors in call for legislation to boost semiconductor production

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Wednesday Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, joined by Gov. Tony Evers (WI), Gov. Roy Cooper (NC), Gov. Andy Beshear (KY), Gov. Tom Wolf (PA), Gov. Kay Ivey (AL), Gov. Laura Kelly (KS), Gov. J. B. Pritzker (IL), and Gov. Gavin Newsom (CA), sent a letter to Congressional leadership urging immediate action on behalf of the nation’s auto industry and its workers to approve complete funding of the Creating Helpful Incentives for the Production of Semiconductors (CHIPS) for America Act.

That legislation would turbocharge U.S. production of semiconductors, including the “mature node” chips that are critical to automakers and parts suppliers, and strengthen our supply chain.

“The global auto chip shortage has hit Michigan and states across the country hard, idling plants and slowing production, threatening thousands of auto-related jobs up and down the supply chain,” said Gov. Whitmer. “With no end in sight, it’s clear we have no time to lose if we’re going to protect jobs and maintain our competitive edge. I am grateful for our Michigan Congressional delegation’s tireless work to address this crisis and fund these incentives and hope that Congress can follow suit and come together quickly to get this done. I will continue to use all the tools and resources I have to fight for every job in Michigan.”

The bipartisan, Senate-passed U.S. Innovation and Competition Act (USICA) included funding for the CHIPS Act re-shoring provisions, specifically $52 billion in incentives to increase domestic semiconductor production and research, $2 billion of which would be devoted to incentivizing the production of the “mature node” semiconductors. These chips are also a key part of other manufacturing sectors, including medical devices, agricultural machinery such as farm tractors and combines, as well as radiation-proof chips required by our national defense industrial base.

Due to the global auto chip shortage, production at auto plants across the country is idling, affecting more than 575,000 auto-related American jobs. So far this year, automakers in North America have lost an estimated 2.2 million vehicles, equaling over 3,000 days of work.

Unfortunately, the shortage shows no signs of slowing down, leading some experts to predict adverse impacts on the auto industry through the first half of 2023.

“The CHIPS Act incentive provisions have garnered broad, bipartisan support, as reflected in the Senate, which passed USICA earlier this year by a vote of 68-32. While we understand that the House of Representatives has its own priorities with respect to the policies and programs included in USICA, we hope the two chambers will now come together quickly to find common ground with respect to this legislation, including full funding for the CHIPS Act re-shoring provisions, as soon as possible,” the governors wrote.

