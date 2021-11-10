Advertisement

Strong Accusations By Baseball Agent

NCAA Baseball
NCAA Baseball(Source: Josh Auzenne (custom credit) | Source: WAFB)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:18 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) - Baseball’s most influential agent says the sport was the victim of a “competitive cancer” caused by teams unloading veterans to accumulate draft picks. And Scott Boras says the Atlanta Braves’ World Series title was a direct result of tanking. In an outdoor news conference in front of a steakhouse at the general managers’ meetings, Boras backed the demands of the players’ association for changes in the collective bargaining agreement that expires Dec. 1. The sport is braced for a lockout that would be baseball’s ninth work stoppage but first since 1995. Atlanta made a series of July acquisitions and went on to its first World Series title since 1995.

