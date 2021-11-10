Riverwalk Theatre presents ‘All Together Now’ to raise money for organization

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Riverwalk Theatre will join thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre. Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of November 12, 2021. Riverwalk’s performances take place Nov. 12-14, with two performances on Sunday.

All Together Now! features songs from MTI’s beloved catalogue of musicals including Annie, Come From Away, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Godspell, Guys and Dolls, Les Misérables, Matilda, Once on This Island, Rent and many more!

Riverwalk’s production features 23 ensemble members, some beloved Riverwalk and Lansing area community theatre regulars, in addition to talented newcomers. The production also features new and familiar crew members, including well-known choreographer Amanda Tollstam, also featured in the ensemble.

All Together Now! is Tricia Rogers’ directorial debut at Riverwalk, although she has been in numerous Riverwalk productions and is no stranger to the greater Lansing area’s community theatre scene. Rogers brings directing knowledge from other theatres to this venture and says her work as a choir teacher at Owosso has served to help in her creative direction of this production.

The importance of this event and the catalog of songs chosen by MTI has not been lost on Rogers.

“Theatre existed in some capacities over shutdown, but the true spirit was missing: the togetherness,” she states. “We missed ensembles, hugs and smiles, supportive audiences and the rush of abandoning our worries for two hours to enjoy another story for a while. All Together Now! is a showcase not just in the art of theatre, but the pure soul of theatre that has been missed over the last two years.”

Performances will air at 8 p.m. Nov. 12 and 13, and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Nov. 14. Patrons may purchase tickets to see the performances live at Riverwalk Theatre or stream them online by providing a valid email address at checkout on Riverwalk’s website or by calling Riverwalk’s box office.

In-theatre viewing will be limited to 50 percent capacity, so patrons are encouraged to purchase tickets ahead of time. Tickets will be available at the door while they last. Masks are required at all times while inside the building for audience members, staff and volunteers others than performers who are actively performing while an audience is present. There will be no intermission, and the show lasts just over one hour.

Tickets cost $24 per adult, $20 for students/seniors/military, $12 per child and $22 for streaming (charged per household/device). All tickets purchased through riverwalktheatre.com will be charged a $2 handling fee.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.