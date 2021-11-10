Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The search for Brendan Santo truly has become a group effort between local, state and federal agencies. Among them, dive teams are playing an incredibly important role in searching the Red Cedar River.

However, police told News 10 these searches are incredibly complicated.

The Red Cedar River is now the focus of the investigation into Brendan Santo’s disappearance, because of how close it is to where the 18-year-old was last seen. Sgt. Michael Vanbeek, supervisor for the Lansing Dive Team, said that lack of detail surrounding Santo’s last known whereabouts makes the search challenging.

“Without knowing where exactly where or if he went in,” Vanbeek said. “It’s hard to pinpoint an area to search and with such a big area it’s hard to narrow down.”

Police said searching a river of as large as the Red Cedar takes time and teamwork. The Capitol Area Dive Team, which includes Ingham, Eaton and Clinton County dive teams, have been working for nearly two weeks to search the river.

Vanbeek said, “It takes a lot of personnel. Generally, if you’re doing a recovery type operation, safety is the priority of the diver. So, you need at least 7 personnel to get just one diver in the water.”

According to authorities, just 100 feet of searching takes about 6 divers, and weather and water conditions can make searches dangerous. The Red Cedar River moves at about 5 to 6 miles per hour and is anywhere between eight and 12 feet deep.

“The Red Cedar and the Grand River usually have pretty low visibility,” Vanbeek said. “On a good day, as of rain recently, you might have 2-3 feet of visibility. But on a bad day you might have zero visibility when you can’t use your eyes, you basically search with your hands- called brail diving-- feeling around for what you’re trying to find which is very challenging.”

Chriz Rozman, from the MSU Police Department, said, “A lot of the obstacles are in the water itself. So, divers have had a very challenging time searching the river.”

For the divers, searching the river for answers can take its toll.

“We’re [at] a full week of diving and it’s frustrating too,” Vanbeek said. “They want to help the family and bring them closure and help them figure out what happened. It wears on them quite a bit. They’ve been through it before. It can be challenging on them mentally and physically.”

Police have not finished searching the Red Cedar River. They also say they are continuing to explore other possibilities. They encourage the public to contact them if they have any information about Brendan Santo.

