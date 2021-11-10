Advertisement

Prosecutors seek 4+ years in prison for ‘QAnon Shaman’

Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," an example by asking for a...
Prosecutors are seeking to make Jacob Chansley, the "QAnon Shaman," an example by asking for a prison term of longer than 4 years.(Source: Alexandria Adult Detention Center via CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 10:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The Department of Justice is seeking to make an example of the so-called “QAnon Shaman,” with prosecutors asking for a prison sentence of more than four years.

Jacob Chansley quickly became the face of the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol after pictures of him inside the building emerged.

Wearing face paint, no shirt and a horned, furry headdress while shouting into a bullhorn, Chansley is easily identifiable.

He was one of the first rioters to make it inside the building, and carried an American flag on a speared pole, which prosecutors have called a weapon.

Chansley said he has mental health issues and believed he was entering the Capitol on then-President Donald Trump’s invitation.

Federal prosecutors are asking for a sentence of 51 months in prison followed by three years on supervised release.

The severity of that sentence is largely an attempt to set an example and discourage future rioters.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are searching for Althena Greene who went missing Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing woman, 87, found dead
Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the capture of the person...
FBI offering $10K reward for information regarding cold case homicide
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the capture of the person...
‘I very much still have faith’ -- Girlfriend of missing Lansing man found dead pleads for arrest of killer
Isaiah Gardenhire has been found mentally competent to stand trial in a case where he is...
Man sentenced to at least 75 years behind bars for murdering Mt. Pleasant-area girl

Latest News

Prosecution rests, defense calls first witnesses in Rittenhouse trial.
LIVE: Rittenhouse says first man he shot threatened to kill him
Cameron West, 9, receives a COVID-19 vaccination at Englewood Health in Englewood, N.J.,...
White House: About 900,000 kids got COVID-19 vaccine shots in 1st week
Aminata Diallo (left) is accused of attacking Kheria Hamraoui (right) with an iron bar.
Soccer player Aminata Diallo arrested after attack on teammate
FEMA’s flood insurance program gets revamp, but the change could cost some Americans
FEMA’s flood insurance program gets revamp, but the change could cost some Americans
FEMA’s flood insurance program gets revamp, but the change could cost some Americans
FEMA’s flood insurance program gets revamp, but the change could cost some Americans