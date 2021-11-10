Police identify remains found in Barry Co.

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police have an update on human remains found in Barry County’s Orangeville Township.

MSP says the remains have been identified as 69-year-old Bruce Newton.

His remains were found on Oct. 28 in the woods off South Enzian Road North of Pine Lake. A neighbor found them while walking on the property.

Newton was reported missing back on Sept. 4. Investigators say there is no evidence of foul play in his death.

