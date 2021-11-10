Advertisement

Police identify remains found in Barry Co.

MSP says the remains have been identified as a 69-year-old who went missing in September.
Police identify remains found in Barry Co.
Police identify remains found in Barry Co.(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 9:27 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police have an update on human remains found in Barry County’s Orangeville Township.

MSP says the remains have been identified as 69-year-old Bruce Newton.

His remains were found on Oct. 28 in the woods off South Enzian Road North of Pine Lake. A neighbor found them while walking on the property.

Newton was reported missing back on Sept. 4. Investigators say there is no evidence of foul play in his death.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are searching for Althena Greene who went missing Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing woman, 87, found dead
Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the capture of the person...
FBI offering $10K reward for information regarding cold case homicide
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the capture of the person...
‘I very much still have faith’ -- Girlfriend of missing Lansing man found dead pleads for arrest of killer
Isaiah Gardenhire has been found mentally competent to stand trial in a case where he is...
Man sentenced to at least 75 years behind bars for murdering Mt. Pleasant-area girl

Latest News

In October 2020, General Motors announced plans to invest more than $100 million at Lansing...
Whitmer leads other governors in call for legislation to boost semiconductor production
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 11/10/21 AM
School officials said they’re following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
MSU employees fired over vaccine mandate, file lawsuit
Kelly Rossman-McKinney
Michigan AG Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney dies