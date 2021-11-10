Advertisement

One dead following rollover crash in Leoni Township

By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEONI TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WILX) - A man is dead following a rollover crash in Leoni Township Wednesday morning.

According to the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety, officers responded to a rollover accident on eastbound I-94 east of Hawkins Road.

Officers arrived on scene to find a 2007 Jeep Compass laying on its top just south of the highway. Investigators believe the driver was ejected from the car as it rolled and he was pinned under the vehicle.

He was transported to Henry Ford Allegiance Hospital, where he later died. 

Police believe the victim to be a 21-year-old man from Detroit, however investigators are still working on positively identifying the subject.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact Sergeant Rick Gillespie from the Blackman-Leoni Crash Reconstruction Team at (517) 788-4223.

