Advertisement

In My View: MSU basketball games compete for views

Spartans women’s basketball and men’s basketball teams played Tuesday night
In my View with Tim Staudt
In my View with Tim Staudt(WILX 2021)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 7:00 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College scheduling is crazy and I’ve always complained about it.

Michigan State University wants to promote women’s sports, but it played its home opening women’s basketball game against the MSU men’s basketball game in New York against Kansas University. I can’t make this stuff up, who comes up with these schedules? No other time or date was available this week for the women’s basketball game against Morehead State? Crazy.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are searching for Althena Greene who went missing Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing woman, 87, found dead
Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the capture of the person...
FBI offering $10K reward for information regarding cold case homicide
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the capture of the person...
‘I very much still have faith’ -- Girlfriend of missing Lansing man found dead pleads for arrest of killer
Isaiah Gardenhire has been found mentally competent to stand trial in a case where he is...
Man sentenced to at least 75 years behind bars for murdering Mt. Pleasant-area girl

Latest News

In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: College sports scheduling is (still) crazy
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: MSU fortunate with 8-1 record
In My View: MSU fortunate with 8-1 record
In My View: MSU fortunate with 8-1 record
In my View with Tim Staudt
In My View: Lions bye week - does it help or hurt?