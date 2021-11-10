In My View: MSU basketball games compete for views

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - College scheduling is crazy and I’ve always complained about it.

Michigan State University wants to promote women’s sports, but it played its home opening women’s basketball game against the MSU men’s basketball game in New York against Kansas University. I can’t make this stuff up, who comes up with these schedules? No other time or date was available this week for the women’s basketball game against Morehead State? Crazy.

