In My View: College sports scheduling is (still) crazy

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Scheduling in college sports is crazy, and I’ve always complained about it over all these years.

We’re always told that the colleges want to promote women’s sports. It’s a good notion, I understand that.

Michigan State wants to promote women’s sports, but it plays the home opener for women’s basketball at the same time as the MSU men’s game in New York against Kansas.

I can’t make this stuff up.

Who comes up with these schedules? No other time or date was available this week for the Morehead State game? It could have been played earlier in the day, tonight, Monday, or even tomorrow.

If you want people to really follow women’s sports or other smaller sports, you can not put them up against the major sports.

Who scheduled the women’s basketball game is beyond me. But don’t blame people for not going to the games if they’re going up against football and men’s basketball, because people simply will not respond.

Crazy.

