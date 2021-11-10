MSU Researchers find 'E-fish-ent' way to study fresh water life

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - There was something fishy in the water Wednesday afternoon at Crandell Park. It looked like a fish, it swam like a fish -- but it was a robot.

Her name is Grace, a robotic fish built by Michigan State University researchers and engineers to observe freshwater life.

Researcher, Demetris Coleman, said Grace will study water life by becoming a part of it.

“We can use a group of these robots to track fish migration patterns and their general hangout locations,” Coleman said. “It also comes equipped with environmental sensors that can just monitor the quality of water whether we want to test drinking quality for humans or if the habitat is safe for fish to live in.”

Grace is geared up in about $25,000 worth of equipment and weighs about 69 pounds. The robot is controlled from a station on land as she dives deep beneath the water’s surface to collect data. It looks as though she’s swimming, although Dr. Xiaobo Tan said she’s gliding.

“It’s not just a robotic fish... but also it has gliding mechanisms just like gliders. If you think about a hang glider. So you jump off a high point and it takes you forward because of the gravity,” said Tan.

The project is receiving support from the National Science Foundation and the Great Lakes Fishery Commission, in hopes that Grace will help scientists better understand and protect freshwater.

John Thon, a retired science teacher who has been working on the project, said he hopes the project inspires more to help.

“We are all stewards of the greatest watershed in the world,” Thon said. “So we have an overt responsibility to protect it.”

But if you thought fitting in at school was tough -- imagine trying to fit into a school of fish. But researchers say they have no doubt Grace will fit in just fine to whatever school she swims across.

“I think they’ll be suspicious at first but since it is designed to kind of look like them, they’ll eventually get used to it and welcome him to the family. She can swim with the other fish in the school,” said Coleman.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.