Michigan’s top health officials to host virtual COVID vaccine townhall

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The first of two Michigan Department of Health and Human Services COVID vaccine townhall meetings will take place Wednesday evening.

Health officials will answer questions for parents and families regarding the coronavirus vaccine.

The first meeting will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. on the MDHHS’ official Facebook page.

The second meeting is planned to be held Nov. 18 at noon.

Both meetings will be streamed live on WILX.com.

As of Nov. 10, nearly 1 million children aged 5 to 11 has received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

