Michigan’s newest database could have cash waiting for you; here’s how to claim it

Source: Pixabay
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:12 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - With the holidays right around the corner, who doesn’t want some extra cash? The Michigan Department of Treasury has a new database that could help you with just that.

There’s a new database by the Michigan Department of Treasury that tracks unclaimed property, uncashed checks, valuables left in safe deposit boxes and stock certificates. All properties listed are either $50 or more.

Because the properties were considered unclaimed, they are turned over to the state by law. Over $485 million has been paid by the Treasury in the last five years.

To see if you have unclaimed cash or property, go to the Michigan Department of Treasury’s Unclaimed database by clicking here, search your last name or your business and select “Search.” All the properties containing the name will be included in the results.

From there, select the properties you wish to claim, then enter your information as a claimant.

