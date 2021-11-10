Michigan lawmakers introduce legislation to allow community colleges to offer 4-year nursing education

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The COVID-19 pandemic has put a strain on hospital staff across the country. In Michigan, health officials are trying to figure out how to get more nurses, but help may soon come.

Lawmakers are proposing legislation that would allow community colleges to offer 4-year nursing degrees, which are critical in the healthcare industry. This is to help close the gap on the nursing shortage in Michigan.

Dr. Bethany Corner, who works at Mid-Michigan College and also in the ICU at Mid-Michigan Health, said passing this legislation is key to getting back on track.

“Offering it local they have the ability both financially and the resources to get it done,” said Dr. Corner. “Working bedside right now in an ICU setting, knowing that gap can close a little bit more makes my heart so warm.”

The shortage isn’t just felt in Mid-Michigan. Hospitals across the state are in dire need of help.

“Simply put: we need more nurses who are better trained,” said North-Central Michigan College president Dr. David Roland Finley.

But the main focus of the bill is to retain nurses who can’t afford or move to a 4-year university to attain their B.S.N.

“We need to retain all the nurses we can, including those 30 to 40-year-olds who have families and cannot go back and get their B.S.N,” said Rep. John Roth.

If passed, community colleges will have the choice to offer the B.S.N. program. They will not be required to offer it.

In the meantime, a local nurses union will hold a strike authorization vote starting Tuesday. The contract with the union at Sparrow Hospital expired in October. The union said they want better wages and to retain more nurses. We will keep you updated.

