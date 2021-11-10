Man sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for killing teen outside Jackson AutoZone

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The man responsible for shooting and killing a 19-year-old in Jackson will be serving at least 30 years behind bars.

Eiron Bankhead, 24, was sentenced Wednesday to between 30 and 50 years in prison for second-degree murder. Bankhead will be in his 50s before being eligible for parole.

Bankhead shot and killed 19-year-old Kordell Brzozowski in the parking lot of an AutoZone store on Martin Luther King Drive in Jackson on May 18, 2019.

“First off, I want to thank Judge Jordan. This is a very tough sentence and very appropriate for the facts of this case. This was a violent crime,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jarzynka. “Here, justice was served not only for the victim, but also for our community.”

Kordell Brzozowski was the new father of twins when he passed away.

