Advertisement

Man sentenced to at least 30 years in prison for killing teen outside Jackson AutoZone

Eiron Bankhead (WILX)
Eiron Bankhead (WILX) (WILX)
By Jake Vigna
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 2:00 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The man responsible for shooting and killing a 19-year-old in Jackson will be serving at least 30 years behind bars.

Eiron Bankhead, 24, was sentenced Wednesday to between 30 and 50 years in prison for second-degree murder. Bankhead will be in his 50s before being eligible for parole.

Bankhead shot and killed 19-year-old Kordell Brzozowski in the parking lot of an AutoZone store on Martin Luther King Drive in Jackson on May 18, 2019.

“First off, I want to thank Judge Jordan. This is a very tough sentence and very appropriate for the facts of this case. This was a violent crime,” said Jackson County Prosecutor Jarzynka. “Here, justice was served not only for the victim, but also for our community.”

Kordell Brzozowski was the new father of twins when he passed away.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Police are searching for Althena Greene who went missing Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing woman, 87, found dead
Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo
Kelly Rossman-McKinney
Michigan AG Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney dies
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the capture of the person...
‘I very much still have faith’ -- Girlfriend of missing Lansing man found dead pleads for arrest of killer
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the capture of the person...
FBI offering $10K reward for information regarding cold case homicide

Latest News

Police identify remains found in Barry Co.
Police identify remains found in Barry Co.
In October 2020, General Motors announced plans to invest more than $100 million at Lansing...
Whitmer leads other governors in call for legislation to boost semiconductor production
WILX First Alert Weather Webcast 11/10/21 AM
School officials said they’re following guidance from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
MSU employees fired over vaccine mandate, file lawsuit