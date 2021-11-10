Lansing School District to host virtual meeting over potential bond proposal

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - An virtual townhall meeting will be held Wednesday afternoon to discuss a potential proposal for the Lansing School District.

According to the Lansing School District, voters in the area might be asked to decide on a multi-million dollar bond proposal in May. There will be an online townhall meeting at 6 p.m. to discuss the bond proposal.

The meeting will be streamed live on WILX.com.

District leaders are asking for $130 million to invest in several elementary schools.

A representative for the Lansing School District said there will be no increase in at taxes as an old bond will soon be repaid.

More information can be found on the Lansing School District’s official Facebook page here.

