Jets to Start White This Sunday

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - Mike White will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision today and said rookie starter Zach Wilson is still recovering from a sprained knee ligament and won’t be ready to play this weekend. Saleh adds that the long-term decision at quarterback will be made day to day. That raises the possibility White could continue to start even when Wilson has healed. Wilson has been cleared to return to practice this week and will run the scout team.

