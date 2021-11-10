Advertisement

Jets to Start White This Sunday

New York Jets quarterback Mike White during the first half of an NFL football game against the...
New York Jets quarterback Mike White during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By Tim Staudt
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:11 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) -FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) - Mike White will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. Coach Robert Saleh announced the decision today and said rookie starter Zach Wilson is still recovering from a sprained knee ligament and won’t be ready to play this weekend. Saleh adds that the long-term decision at quarterback will be made day to day. That raises the possibility White could continue to start even when Wilson has healed. Wilson has been cleared to return to practice this week and will run the scout team.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Most Read

Red Cedar River complicating search for Brendan Santo
Police are searching for Althena Greene who went missing Monday afternoon.
UPDATE: Missing woman, 87, found dead
Kelly Rossman-McKinney
Michigan AG Communications Director Kelly Rossman-McKinney dies
The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for information regarding the capture of the person...
‘I very much still have faith’ -- Girlfriend of missing Lansing man found dead pleads for arrest of killer
United Airlines leaving Capital Region International Airport
United stopping flights to Lansing in January

Latest News

NCAA Baseball
Strong Accusations By Baseball Agent
FILE - This Jan. 3, 2021, file photo, shows the NFL logo on the field before an NFL football...
Bengals Female Exec Gets Big NFL Promotion
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and the Cincinnati Bengals offense take the field...
Browns Sign Key Lineman to Extension
Carolina Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold (14) speaks during the first half of an NFL football...
Panthers Lose Darnold