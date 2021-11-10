Advertisement

Jackson City Council votes on homelessness ordinance, removing lead service lines

A final vote on funding will come at Jackson City Council’s next meeting.
Downtown Jackson Michigan
Downtown Jackson Michigan(City of Jackson)
By Krystle Holleman
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 8:49 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson City Council has agreed to advance discussions on an ordinance to create a trust fund that would help cut back on homelessness in the city.

If they decide to pass the ordinance, it will:

  • provide funds to help community members apply for federal, state, and local benefits to find housing
  • help fund services to address homelessness
  • provide affordable housing for those in need
  • help get rid of lead paint and other lead hazards in housing across the city

A final vote on that funding will come at Jackson City Council’s next meeting.

The council also voted to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to replace nearly 400 lead service lines throughout the city. The council approved a plan to use $2.3 million for replacements along four streets in the city.

Those changes will be happening sometime in 2022.

