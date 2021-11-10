Jackson City Council votes on homelessness ordinance, removing lead service lines

JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - The Jackson City Council has agreed to advance discussions on an ordinance to create a trust fund that would help cut back on homelessness in the city.

If they decide to pass the ordinance, it will:

provide funds to help community members apply for federal, state, and local benefits to find housing

help fund services to address homelessness

provide affordable housing for those in need

help get rid of lead paint and other lead hazards in housing across the city

A final vote on that funding will come at Jackson City Council’s next meeting.

The council also voted to use funds from the American Rescue Plan to replace nearly 400 lead service lines throughout the city. The council approved a plan to use $2.3 million for replacements along four streets in the city.

Those changes will be happening sometime in 2022.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.