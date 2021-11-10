Advertisement

The hunt is on for ammo before MI firearm deer season

By Kylie Khan
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 4:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The start of firearm deer season is just days away, but supply chain issues are creating a new kind of hunt this year.

For Schupbach’s Sporting Goods in Jackson, it’s their busiest time of the year, but like most businesses, they’re also feeling the sting of supply chain issues.

“A lot of people are not getting the slugs they want for their slug guns. We’re loaded up on 450 and 350, but the slugs, we are really struggling to get a hold of them, and a lot of people still shoot slug guns,” said Don Williams with Schupbach’s.

The ammunition shortage is a nationwide problem that started during the pandemic when demand increased and production slowed.

Experts say shelves should be stocked by this time next year. In the meantime, those heading out into the woods in a few days will have to find new ways to bag a buck.

The firearm deer season starts on Monday. There’s a five-day quiet period starting Wednesday and running through Sunday meaning hunters can’t carry loaded rifles or shotguns in areas where there are deer.

Copyright 2021 WILX. All rights reserved.

