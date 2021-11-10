East Lansing’s first Black mayor sworn-in

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Tuesday night the East Lansing City Council administered the oath of office for the newly elected East Lansing City Councilmembers, and East Lansing’s new mayor and mayor pro tem were elected and sworn-in.

East Lansing does not vote for the position of mayor. Instead, the mayor is selected by the city council. With the selection of Ron Bacon, for the first time in East Lansing’s history, the city will have a Black mayor.

City Clerk Jennifer Shuster administered the oath of office to Dana Watson and George Brookover for their four-year terms and Ron Bacon for his two-year term on the East Lansing City Council. Watson has also made history with Bacon, as the two are also the first two Black people to be elected by voters to the East Lansing City Council.

“I am honored to serve the residents of East Lansing and humbled by the support this community showed for my candidacy. I am committed to serving all East Lansing residents and am hopeful for our future, knowing that we can finish the business that we started by working with staff to build safer, stronger and more inclusive neighborhoods, continuing to revitalize our downtown and working towards a brighter future for all of us,” said Mayor Bacon. “The historical significance of my election as the first Black man to serve in this capacity is not lost on me. I stand on the shoulders of many inspiring community and civil rights leaders who came before me, and I will do my best to make them and this community proud.”

“This is a historic moment for East Lansing, and it comes at a pivotal time as we as a City continue in our efforts to be more inclusive and welcoming,” said East Lansing City Manager George Lahanas. “I wish to extend my congratulations to Mayor Bacon as well as the other elected Councilmembers. I look forward to working with all of Council in their respective leadership roles.”

