COVID surges in Mid-Michigan just before holiday season

Many parents said their goal is to have their 5- to 11-year-old children vaccinated in time for Christmas
COVID is spreading across Michigan faster than it was a year ago.
COVID is spreading across Michigan faster than it was a year ago.
By Cody Butler
Published: Nov. 10, 2021 at 5:23 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Nearly one million kids nationwide received the COVID-19 vaccine since it became available to them Thursday.

But the state’s top doctor told News 10 now is not the time to let your guard down

“I think the time that we’re in Michigan right now is concerning,” said Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services chief medical executive.

COVID is spreading across Michigan faster than it was a year ago. Dr. Bagdasarian said that adds to people’s stress levels.

“It’s difficult to know the tools are there and within reach and people still have so much hesitancy and there is no uptake of those tools,” said Dr. Bagdasarian.

Those tools include getting vaccinated.

Dr. Bagdasarian said fewer people are getting vaccinated in younger age groups.

She said people should consider the risks before getting together with family this season.

“It really depends on your own individual risk tolerance,” said Dr. Bagdasarian. “Everyone has to make a decision on what feels comfortable to them.”

Some Michiganders said they aren’t getting together with family again this year because some members of their family aren’t vaccinated.

People younger than five aren’t able to get the vaccine.

Dr. Bagdasarian said even partial vaccination would help those who are vulnerable to the negative effects of the virus.

“If we can get people vaccinated before the holidays, that’s really going to be the key to having safer gatherings,” said Dr. Bagdasarian.

She recommends residents wear masks and ask family members to get a COVID test before a gathering.

